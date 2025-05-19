Kevin Ginkel News: Earns hold

Ginkel struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Ginkel set down the side in order on 11 pitches (seven strikes) to hold a scant Diamondbacks lead for fill-in closer Shelby Miller. It was the second straight hold recorded by Ginkel, who has five over 10 outings. More importantly, he has four consecutive scoreless appearance following a disastrous meltdown against the Dodgers on May 9, when he was tagged with a loss and a blown save after allowing five runs and four hits over a third of an inning.