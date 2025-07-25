Kevin Ginkel News: Earns third save
Ginkel tossed a perfect 11th inning to earn the save in Friday's 1-0 extra-innings win over the Pirates. He did not record a strikeout.
Ginkel was called upon to protect a one-run lead and needed only six pitches to retire the heart of the Pirates' order. The 31-year-old has allowed just two earned runs in eight July appearances, closing out two games in that span. He owns an ugly 7.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 24.2 innings but should continue to see save chances with Shelby Miller (forearm) on the injured list.
