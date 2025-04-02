Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Newman headshot

Kevin Newman News: On bench again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Newman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Newman will take a seat for the third time in four games as the Angels continue to take a committee approach to the shortstop spot while Zach Neto (shoulder) remains on the injured list. Nicky Lopez will draw his first start of the season at shortstop after Newman and Tim Anderson combined to go 1-for-20 with six strikeouts through the first five games.

Kevin Newman
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now