Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: DFA'd by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Rangers designated Pillar for assignment Sunday.

The veteran outfielder is being jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters to create room for Alejandro Osuna, who was promoted Sunday with Joc Pederson (hand) heading to the injured list. Pillar earned a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster and saw action in 20 games, and he had a .209/.209/.256 slash line in 43 plate appearances.

