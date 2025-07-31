Stephen, a 22-year-old righty who was drafted in the second round last year, has had an excellent season across three levels of the minors. He dominated Single-A and High-A hitters alike (1.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 97:17 K:BB in 87.2 innings) before earning a promotion to Double-A New Hampshire on July 20. He made one start for the Fisher Cats -- his worst start of the season -- and landed on the 7-day injured list July 24 with an undisclosed injury. Stephen's 5.1 percent walk rate on the year illustrates his pinpoint control, and he has a full starter's repertoire, highlighted by a fastball with good carry that touches 96 mph.