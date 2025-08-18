Yates incurred no problems with his back while facing live batters Saturday, so he'll advance to the final phase of his recovery program by embarking on a rehab assignment. The right-hander has been on the shelf since Aug. 1 due to lower back pain but may require just a couple of appearances in the minors before the Dodgers are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Shortly before getting hurt, Yates had factored into the Dodgers' unsettled closer picture, but with Tanner Scott (elbow) tracking toward a return from the IL at a similar date, Yates may be in line for a middle-relief or setup role upon his activation.