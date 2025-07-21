Kodai Senga News: Chased early in no-decision

Senga conceded four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings in a no-decision Monday against the Angels. He struck out five.

The Japanese right-hander struggled mightily in this 73-pitch outing, as he managed to notch only 39 strikes while his fastball averaged 93.6 mph (down from his season mark of 94.6). After allowing a solo homer to Logan O'Hoppe in the second inning, Senga surrendered three additional runs on three hits and two walks in the third, finishing his night. This performance raised the 32-year-old's ERA from 1.39 to 1.79 across 80.2 total innings. Assuming the velocity drop was not indicative of an underlying injury, Senga is currently slated to make his next start at San Francisco this weekend.