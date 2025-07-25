Kody Funderburk News: Returns to majors

The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He takes the bullpen spot of fellow left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder impingement. Funderburk has appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen for Minnesota this season, registering a 6.92 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 13 innings of action.