Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee News: Sitting against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Lee drew the start behind the plate Opening Day while the Angels sent Yusei Kikuchi to the bump, but the catcher will hit the bench for the second game in a row. The Angels have deployed right-handed starters Saturday and Sunday, so the right-handed-hitting Lee could be part of a loose platoon at catcher with the lefty-hitting Matt Thaiss, who draws a second straight start.

