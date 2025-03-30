Korey Lee News: Sitting against righty again

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Lee drew the start behind the plate Opening Day while the Angels sent Yusei Kikuchi to the bump, but the catcher will hit the bench for the second game in a row. The Angels have deployed right-handed starters Saturday and Sunday, so the right-handed-hitting Lee could be part of a loose platoon at catcher with the lefty-hitting Matt Thaiss, who draws a second straight start.