Kris Bubic Injury: Battling shoulder issue

Bubic said after Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians that "physically something's not right," adding that he's been pitching through shoulder stiffness "for a good portion of the season," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander's fastball has averaged 92.1 miles per hour this season, but he sat at 90.2 mph during his start Saturday while tying a season high with four walks over just 2.2 innings. Bubic will likely be evaluated throughout the week, and his availability for his next turn through the rotation -- which tentatively lines up for next weekend in Toronto -- is firmly up in the air. Regardless of whether he's available for his next start, the injury is worth monitoring since Bubic's workload this season (116.1 inning) is already approaching his career high of 130 innings from 2021.