Kris Bubic News: Lacks control in loss

Bubic (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings, taking the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Bubic threw just 35 of 66 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his shortest of the season. He's allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 20.1 innings across four starts in July, but he's also walked 10 batters this month, a trend that will make it tough for him to replicate his first-half success if it continues. Bubic has a 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 116:39 K:BB through 116.1 innings across 20 starts this season. His next start is tentatively projected to be in a tough road matchup in Toronto.