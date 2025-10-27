Campbell lost weight during the season -- which is fairly typical, particularly for young players -- and the Red Sox believe that contributed to a dip in how hard he was able to impact the ball. It was a disappointing rookie campaign for Campbell, who finished with a .223\/.319\/.345 batting line over 67 games for the Red Sox before spending the final three-plus months in the minors. The 23-year-old will compete in spring training for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster. Campbell is primarily a second baseman, but he also saw playing time in the outfield for the Red Sox and was introduced to first base at Triple-A Worcester.