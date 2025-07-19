Kumar Rocker News: Tosses 6.1 one-hit frames

Rocker (4-4) earned the win over Detroit on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing three walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Rocker was pounded by the Angels for six runs over 4.1 frames in his previous start, but he bounced back in fine fashion Saturday. The righty was pitching a no-hitter until Wenceel Perez tagged him for a two-out single in the sixth inning, and that was the only base knock Rocker ending up allowing. The second-year hurler finished with 13 whiffs and notched his third quality start of the campaign. Rocker still has a poor 5.66 ERA on the season, but this was a very promising outing as he looks to turn things around in the second half.