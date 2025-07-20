Kyle Bradish Injury: Cleared for first rehab start

Bradish (elbow) will report to High-A Aberdeen on Thursday to make the first start of his rehab assignment, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradish made it through a two-inning simulated game Saturday without issue, prompting the Orioles to clear him for his first official start in affiliated ball since he underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace last June. Due to the length of his layoff, Bradish will require multiple starts in the minors to build up his pitch count before the Orioles deem him ready to join the big-league rotation. Prior to sustaining the elbow injury last summer, Bradish opened the 2024 campaign in impressive fashion with a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB in 39.1 innings over eight starts. Expectations for the 28-year-old righty should be tempered upon his eventual return from the 60-day injured list, however, as he could need time to regain his pre-surgery velocity and command.