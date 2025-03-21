Kyle Bradish Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Orioles placed Bradish (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish isn't expected to return until the second half of the season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL has no impact on his return timeline. It does, however, free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kyle Gibson, who signed a one-year deal with the O's on Friday.