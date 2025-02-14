Kyle Bradish Injury: Second-half return possible

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Bradish (elbow) is "right on track" with his recovery and could contribute at some point during the second half, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace last June and is still in the relatively early stages of his throwing program. It's been so far, so good for the right-hander's rehab, but he has no firm timeline for his return.