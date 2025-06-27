Kyle Bradish Injury: To face live hitters next week
Bradish (elbow) will head to Baltimore's complex in Florida on Sunday and will begin throwing live batting practice, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Bradish is on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, completing a goal he set in May of facing live hitters at the start of July. Bradish will likely require a few live sessions before seeing game action. He shouldn't be expected back until at least early August.
