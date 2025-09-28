Bradish came out hot, striking out Trent Grisham to begin the day, but was tagged for a solo homer by Ben Rice before he could generate any more momentum. Later, three consecutive singles brought home another run in the fourth but the right-hander responded by striking out the side to escape further damage and keep Baltimore in the game. The 29-year-old has been sharp in limited action this season, never allowing more than two runs in any of his six starts while racking up a 13.2 K\/9. Bradish posts a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 32 innings.