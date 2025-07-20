Kyle Farmer News: Gets chance at second base

Farmer went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday against the Twins.

The Rockies' middle infield has been in flux with the return of Ezequiel Tovar, while both Ryan Ritter (finger) and Thairo Estrada (thumb) are on the injured list. Tovar was on the bench Sunday, allowing Farmer and Orlando Arcia the chance to be in the lineup -- with the former at second base. Moving forward, Arcia will presumably get the first chance at the role, though he and Farmer have split time evenly since Estrada has been sidelined.