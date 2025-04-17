Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Farmer has gained most of his playing time at second base in the absence of Thairo Estrada (wrist), but he's recently seen work at first base and shortstop while also serving as the designated hitter. He's quietly been one of the few bright spots for the Colorado offense to begin the season, tallying multiple base hits in six of his last 11 starts. Farmer has nine doubles with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.

Kyle Farmer
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now