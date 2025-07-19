Kyle Finnegan News: Hammered in Friday's loss
Finnegan (1-4) surrendered five runs on four hits and a walk in a third of an inning to take the loss Friday against the Padres.
Called upon to protect a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning, Finnegan instead served up a grand slam to Manny Machado. The Nationals' closer held a 2.16 ERA on June 13, but since then he's been tagged for at least three runs in three of his 11 appearances, stumbling to a 9.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over his last 10 innings while blowing his only two save chances. Finnegan is a prime candidate to get moved by the trade deadline, but he isn't helping his market value with his recent performances.
