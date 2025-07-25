Kyle Freeland News: Allows four homers in no-decision

Freeland did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Freeland allowed four solo homers in his first two innings but bounced back with four scoreless frames. The veteran southpaw threw 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs, and he's now completed at least six frames in 11 of 19 starts this season. He'll take a 5.24 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 74:26 K:BB across 101.1 innings into a road matchup with the Guardians next week.