Kyle Gibson News: Announces retirement from baseball
Gibson announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday on the "Serving it Up" podcast.
Gibson said he made the decision "a couple weeks" after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Rays in late June. The 37-year-old allowed 23 earned runs in only 12.1 innings in the big leagues with the Orioles this season but will finish with 112 wins and a 4.60 ERA across parts of 13 major-league seasons. Gibson made one All-Star team in 2021.
Kyle Gibson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now