The Padres optioned Hart to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Hart threw 42 pitches in relied the previous two days, and San Diego needs a fresher arm for the bullpen. Ron Marinaccio has been recalled to take Hart's spot. Hart (3-2) has pitched in nine games (six starts) for the Padres this season, registering a 5.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 32.1 innings of action.