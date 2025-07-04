Kyle Hendricks News: Allows three in no-decision
Hendricks took a no-decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks while striking out two, during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.
Hendricks has continued to be a consistent innings-eater for the Angels this season. Since the calendar turned to May, the 35-year-old has worked through at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any start, a streak that spans now 12 starts. What is encouraging is the right-hander did keep the ball in the ballpark, only the fifth time he hasn't allowed a home run in 17 appearances, but he has yet to go back-to-back starts without giving one up. That might not bode too well for his next scheduled start, Wednesday at home against the Rangers.
