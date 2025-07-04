Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Hendricks headshot

Kyle Hendricks News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 4, 2025 at 11:30pm

Hendricks took a no-decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks while striking out two, during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Hendricks has continued to be a consistent innings-eater for the Angels this season. Since the calendar turned to May, the 35-year-old has worked through at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any start, a streak that now spans 12 starts. Encouragingly, the right-hander kept the ball in the park, only the fifth time he hasn't allowed a home run in 17 appearances, but he has yet to go back-to-back starts without giving one up. That might not bode too well for his next scheduled start, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at home against the Rangers.

Kyle Hendricks
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now