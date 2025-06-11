Kyle Hendricks News: Earns win, quality start

Hendricks (4-6) earned the win Wednesday over the A's, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Hendricks did a good job limiting the damage Wednesday, despite allowing four extra-base hits, before the Angels' offense broke out for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, lining up the veteran right-hander for his second straight win. Hendricks sports a 5.20 ERA through 13 starts (71 innings) this season with a 1.32 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Yankees on the road in his next outing.