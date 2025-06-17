Kyle Hendricks News: Rolls through Yankees

Hendricks (5-6) allowed four hits and a walk over six shutout innings Tuesday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Yankees.

Hendricks was dominant Tuesday and turned in his longest scoreless performance of the year. Only two Yankees reached scoring position against him, including Cody Bellinger on a first-inning double. Hendricks tossed 70 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated a season-high 13 whiffs. Prior to Tuesday, his season best in strikeouts was only six. The veteran righty now owns a 4.79 ERA with a 53:22 K:BB across 77 frames. Hendricks is lined up to face the Astros at home this weekend.