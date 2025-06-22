Menu
Kyle Hendricks News: Takes no-decision against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk over five-plus innings. He struck out two.

Hendricks didn't allow a run in the first four innings of Sunday's start, but he got into trouble in the fifth by yielding a pair of homers as part of a four-run frame for the Astros. In his last five outings, Hendricks has allowed 16 runs (13 earned) to go along with a 22:7 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He's slated to face the Nationals in his next start.

Kyle Hendricks
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
