Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka Injury: Battling hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Higashioka was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a run scored before his hamstring forced him out of the game in the eighth inning. He's slated to be evaluated Wednesday, at which point more will be known about the severity of his injury. Until then, he can be considered day-to-day.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now