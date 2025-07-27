Menu
Kyle Higashioka Injury: Could pinch hit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Higashioka (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Higashioka will be on the bench for a fourth consecutive game while he tends to what manager Bruce Bochy has called "half of a Grade 1" right hamstring strain, according to MLB.com. Jonah Heim will once again get the nod behind the plate, though Bochy expressed optimism that Higashioka will be able to pinch hit Sunday, if needed, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.

