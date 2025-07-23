Kyle Higashioka Injury: Nursing mild strain

Higashioka was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain and will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Higashioka's hamstring injury resulted in him making an early exit from Tuesday's 6-2 win. Despite the backstop's diagnosis, manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that he's hopeful Higashioka can avoid a trip to the injured list. Jonah Heim will start behind the plate in Wednesday's series finale and will likely operate as the Rangers' primary catcher until Higashioka is healthy.