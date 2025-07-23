Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka Injury: Nursing mild strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 2:45pm

Higashioka was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain and will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Higashioka's hamstring injury resulted in him making an early exit from Tuesday's 6-2 win. Despite the backstop's diagnosis, manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that he's hopeful Higashioka can avoid a trip to the injured list. Jonah Heim will start behind the plate in Wednesday's series finale and will likely operate as the Rangers' primary catcher until Higashioka is healthy.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now