Kyle Leahy News: Could be considered for rotation

Leahy has generated "intrigue" as a potential option for the Cardinals' rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

All 76 of Leahy's appearances in the majors have come from the bullpen, and he has been used almost exclusively as a reliever since 2023. However, he has lots of past experiences as a starter in the minors and many of his relief appearances have been multiple innings, including his last time out Tuesday in Colorado when he struck out seven while yielding one run over 3.2 innings. It does not sound like a move to the Cardinals' rotation is imminent for Leahy, but it could be considered if they trade other members of the rotation at the deadline. Leahy has posted a 2.95 ERA and 48:19 K:BB over 55 frames in 2025.