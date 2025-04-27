Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Manzardo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Manzardo has a .936 OPS with three homers in his past eight games, but he'll take a seat Sunday even though Boston is sending a righty-hander (Brayan Bello) to the mound. Jose Ramirez is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Will Wilson receives a start at the hot corner.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now