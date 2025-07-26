Kyle Schwarber News: Two-homer day includes 1,000th hit

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 12-5 win over the Yankees.

The veteran slugger recorded his 1,000th career hit in the fifth inning when he took Will Warren deep for a two-run shot, then Schwarber kept piling on by launching another two-run homer off Ian Hamilton in the eighth. Schwarber is having a monster July, slashing .274/.361/.781 over 18 games with 11 home runs and 25 RBI, and he sits four long balls shy of his third career 40-HR campaign.