Kyle Stowers News: Another homer Monday

Stowers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

The 27-year-old is in the midst of the best season of his career so far, slashing .295/.370/.564 with 60 RBI. Stowers has been particularly dominant over the past month, mashing 12 homers with a .372 average over his last 24 games. His 13 percent walk rate over that stretch shows that Stowers is seeing the ball well, and he has started against the last two lefties the Marlins have faced after often getting platooned in the first half.