Kyle Stowers News: Back on track with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 9:40pm

Stowers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

In the two games following his monster start to the second half, Stowers had just one hit. On Monday, the slugging outfielder got back to his home run-hitting ways, knocking his sixth homer of the half, and 22nd of the season, over the wall to account for the only Marlins run of the game. The 27-year-old is in the midst of the best season of his career so far, slashing .295/.370/.564 with 60 RBI.

