Kyle Stowers News: Stays hot in win

Stowers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Stowers homered for the seventh time in eight games, opening the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning. The 27-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests, piling up 14 RBI and 10 runs scored during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .296/.376/.573 with 23 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored and four steals across 376 plate appearances.