Kyle Tucker News: Drives in three

Tucker went 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals.

Tucker was right in the middle of the Cubs' early attack Sunday. He delivered a two-run single in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third. He has logged four steals over his last 11 games, going 11-for-42 (.262) at the plate in that span. Overall, the talented outfielder is having a strong all-around year. He's batting .284 with a .902 OPS, 17 home runs, 22 steals, 55 RBI, 65 runs scored, 18 doubles and four triples across 89 contests.