Kyle Tucker News: Drives in three
Tucker went 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals.
Tucker was right in the middle of the Cubs' early attack Sunday. He delivered a two-run single in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third. He has logged four steals over his last 11 games, going 11-for-42 (.262) at the plate in that span. Overall, the talented outfielder is having a strong all-around year. He's batting .284 with a .902 OPS, 17 home runs, 22 steals, 55 RBI, 65 runs scored, 18 doubles and four triples across 89 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now