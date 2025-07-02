Kyle Tucker News: Extension possible but not imminent

While the Cubs appear open to a long-term deal with Tucker, the team is content letting negotiations unfold later in the season or offseason, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Tucker, who was acquired in a trade with Houston over the winter, is playing on a one-year deal and stands to get a big payday heading into 2026 based on his strong play this year. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of the talented outfielder, "Certainly, you want to keep a player like that," but Hoyer also noted the organization will be patient and mindful of not overcommitting financially. Tucker's contract situation will impact his outlook for next season, but in the short term, he's locked in as a key piece of a dynamic Chicago lineup, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal.