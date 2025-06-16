Menu
Kyle Tucker News: Finger still not 100 percent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged Sunday that Tucker's sprained right ring finger still isn't 100 percent, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Counsell noted that Tucker's finger injury is "not bad," but between rest Sunday and a team off day Monday, the skipper saw an opportunity to give Tucker "two days without swinging a bat." Tucker suffered the finger sprain back on June 1, and he's slashing a good-not-great .244/.380/.415 with only one home run in 13 games so far this month. The 28-year-old will be back in the lineup Tuesday as the Cubs host the Brewers.

