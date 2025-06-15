Kyle Tucker News: Getting rare day off

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

In what appears to be a routine rest day, Tucker will head to the bench Sunday for just the third time all season and for the first time since June 3 and 4, when he missed a pair of starts against the Nationals while tending to a jammed right ring finger. Since making his return to the lineup, Tucker is batting just .237 with one home run and one stolen base over a span of 10 games, though he's walked at a 15.6 percent clip during that stretch. With Tucker taking a seat for the series finale, Seiya Suzuki will start in right field, and Justin Turner will enter the lineup at designated hitter.