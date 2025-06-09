Kyle Tucker News: Goes deep in loss

Tucker went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Monday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

Tucker touched up Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning for his 13th home run of the season. The outfielder hadn't gone deep since May 21, though he continued to make strong contact with a .277 batting average in the 14 games without a home run. For the year, Tucker is now batting .279 with an elite .912 OPS through 65 games, and he's been a key reason why the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central.