Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Tucker headshot

Kyle Tucker News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 3:08pm

Tucker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Mariners.

Tucker went deep for the second straight day, pushing him to 15 home runs for the season. The talented outfielder's career high in the category is 30, which he accomplished twice while with Houston. Tucker has a chance to surpass that mark in 2025, and his combination of power, contact skills and base stealing has made him an elite fantasy performer with his new team.

Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now