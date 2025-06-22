Kyle Tucker News: Homers again Sunday

Tucker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Mariners.

Tucker went deep for the second straight day, pushing him to 15 home runs for the season. The talented outfielder's career high in the category is 30, which he accomplished twice while with Houston. Tucker has a chance to surpass that mark in 2025, and his combination of power, contact skills and base stealing has made him an elite fantasy performer with his new team.