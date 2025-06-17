Kyle Tucker News: Tallies three hits in win

Tucker went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Tucker was not in the starting lineup Sunday as he rested a sprained right ring finger, and then the Cubs had an off day Monday. The extra time off seemed to help the talented outfielder, as he returned Tuesday with his seventh game this year with three or more hits. Tucker has been awesome in his first season in Chicago, as he's now batting .284 with a .909 OPS. He's also chipped in 13 home runs and 18 stolen bases, giving him a well-rounded fantasy stat line.