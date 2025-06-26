Menu
Lance McCullers Injury: Could return to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that McCullers (foot) is an "option" to start Saturday versus the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers did some pitchers' fielding practice Thursday as he returns from a right foot sprain and it "went well," per Espada. As long as the pitcher bounces back well Friday, it sounds like he'll skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the rotation Saturday, which is the first day he's eligible.

