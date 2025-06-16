Lance McCullers Injury: Hits IL with foot sprain

The Astros placed McCullers on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right foot sprain, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McCullers' move to the IL was unexpected, as the Astros had listed the right-hander as their starter for Monday's series opener in Sacramento before he presumably sustained the injury at some point during or shortly after his most recent outing last Tuesday versus the White Sox. Astros manager Joe Espada will likely provide more details on the severity of McCullers' injury later Monday. Ryan Gusto will be moved up a day in the pitching schedule to take the hill for the series opener against the Athletics in place of McCullers, while Jason Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land and could be needed to make a spot start Tuesday.