Lance McCullers Injury: Resumes throwing
McCullers (foot) played catch Saturday and is scheduled to do so again Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Joe Espada relayed that McCullers could start throwing off a mound Monday as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. McCullers landed on the 15-day injured list this past Monday due to a right foot sprain. How his foot reacts to increased work will give the Astros a better sense of when McCullers can embark on a rehab assignment, if one is needed.
