Lance McCullers News: Takes second loss

McCullers (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings in a 4-2 loss against the White Sox. He struck out six.

The right-hander struggled to find a rhythm Tuesday, with Luis Robert giving him particular trouble via an RBI double in the second inning and a solo homer in the fourth inning. McCullers has had an inconsistent season, recording scoreless outings in three of his seven starts but allowing multiple runs in the other four -- including a rough appearance against the Reds in which he surrendered seven runs in just one-third of an inning. Statistically, the 31-year-old owns a 4.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 24.1 innings.