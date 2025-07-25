Landen Roupp Injury: Optimism for minimum IL stay

Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Roupp has no structural damage in his right elbow and that the team is hoping the hurler will have a minimum-length stay on the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp landed on the injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation. It appears that imaging has resulted in good news for the right-hander given Melvin's indication that no structural damage was detected. Roupp's placement on the IL was retroactive to Wednesday, and he could end up missing just two starts if he's activated when first eligible.